Dubbaka bypoll: T Harish Rao seeks NRIs' support for party candidate

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday exhorted the NRI wing of TRS to help the party candidate Solipeta Sujatha in Dubbaka Assembly bypoll with a huge majority.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with members of NRI-TRS, the Minister praised the party NRI wing for its active role during the second phase of the Statehood movement. The NRIs had put the Telangana issue on the global platform by organising various programmes, Harish Rao said, adding he had also participated in a few programmes in the US and UK during the Telangana Movement.

He explained the TRS government efforts for the development of Dubbak which was once known for farmers' suicides. The government had made farming profitable by addressing the farmers' problems. The farmers will be able to cultivate three crops a year once the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is completed, he said.

NRI-TRS, founder, Anil Kurmachalam, NRI, TRS coordinator Mahesh Bigala, NRI-TRS UK president, Ashok Dusari, general secretary, Rathnakar Kadudula, Naveen Reddy, Sikka Chandrashekar, NRI-TRS, New Zealand, founder president, Vijabhaskar Reddy Kosna and several others from 30 countries attended the virtual meeting.