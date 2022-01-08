Dumping yard making poor fall ill: BSP

Shadnagar: State BSP chief coordinator and former IPS RS Praveen Kumar on Friday criticised that the rich, public representatives and leaders are building houses in green forests and breathing fresh air in good weather leaving the poor to live in the dirty pits, dumping yards and letting them succumb to diseases. He visited Chilakamarri and Solipur villages of Shadnagar constituency.

Praveen Kumar visited the family of SWAERO Manda Hemanth to console the family. It is learnt that Manda Hemanth's mother passed away recently. Later, he also inspected the dumping yard in Solipur village and took note of the problems faced by the locals there..

Addressing the media, Praveen questioned, "Does the TRS government was blind?". He expressed concern that large number of double bedroom buildings were being built beside the dumping yard. Does this misery appear to the municipal commissioner, the chairman, and other public representatives?, he asked. Praveen Kumar said it had come to his notice that the police were filing cases if the poor questions them.

He expressed concern that the people are falling ill and getting hospitalized due to suffocation caused by the new dumping yard. He assured that justice would be done to the poor when the BSP comes to power.

He took note that the roads in the area are badly damaged. He demanded the government to solve the dumping yard issues immediately and asked to keep away the dumping yard away from the villages. He warned of agitation if the government fails to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Bahujan Samaj Party leaders Doddi Srinivas, Thattepalli Ramulu, Karela Siva Kumar and others were present.