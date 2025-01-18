Dy CM directs officials to spend funds as per SC, ST Sub Plan

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that every department should spend funds in accordance with SC, ST Sub Plan within the stipulated time. The Deputy Chief Minister held a review meeting on implementation of SC, ST Sub Plan with senior officials of various departments at the Secretariat here on Friday.

He instructed the officials to disclose the details of department-wise expenditure as per the Sub Plan Act once in a month. The available funds should be spent satisfactorily, he said. Officials should formulate plans to ensure that the funds spent under Sub Plan would lead to rise in income of the respective communities and creation of assets, he asserted.

Bhatti asked all the officials to come with all details related to spending of Sub Plan funds and the benefits accrued to the communities to the meeting to be convened on January 23. He also questioned the officials of departments who could not spend Sub Plan funds as per the quota on how they proposed to spend the amounts and what were the plans to reach the target in the next two months.

The officials gave a presentation of CESS report on the implementation of SC, ST Sub Plan in various departments over the last eight years.

Bhatti inquired about the issues observed by the CESS officials and the outcomes achieved by the department officials on those issues. He instructed the CESS officers to submit their reports to the Finance and Planning department officials hereafter and hold meetings with them frequently.

The Minister directed the Principal Secretaries of SC and ST departments to meet Principal Secretaries of various other departments and formulate plans for spending Sub Plan funds during this financial year.