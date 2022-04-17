Easter celebrated in Hyderabad with pomp

Hyderabad: Easter was celebrated on Sunday in many churches of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Christian community celebrated the Easter with pomp and attended special mass and prayers. The devotees were seen thronging churches on the occasion remembering the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Fathers, Pastors in many Churches organised special prayers in the city.

Devotees seen in large numbers in every church on the occasion. It is as the result due to halt of festivals due to Covid pandemic in last two years. Keeping the huge rush in mind, the church authorities has also set up digital display for the devotees to observe mass and special prayers on the occasion.

Easter is celebrated on Sunday marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.