Eatala Rajender launches cobas 8800 system at NIMS for COVID tests

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday has launched cobas 8800 system at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences for COVID-19 tests and said that the government is strived to develop the infrastructure at the government hospital.



"NIMS is the only super speciality hospital available to the people those who cannot afford the treatment in private hospitals. Cobas 8800 system has been purchased for the first time which can conduct 4,000 RT-PCR (Real-time polymerase chain reaction) tests in a day while with the molecular diagnostics lab, around 3,800-4,000 samples can be tested," the minister said adding that the state now has the capacity to conduct 20,000 RT-PCR tests in a day.

The minister that the government is hoping to see a decrease in the COVID-19 cases soon as there is a consistent rise in the recovery rate. and is planning to resume the regular medical services at Gandhi Hospital.

Referring to the Outsourcing and Grade-IV in health and medical department, the minister said that the government is working on the employee's salary hike.