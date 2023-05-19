Eatala Rajender: Not changing party; sole objective is to bring BJP to power in T

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday rubbished media reports of leaving the party.

Addressing the media on his recent visit to meet the national leaders in Delhi, he said he had met Home Minister Amit Shah, national general secretaries-state party affairs in-charges Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chug. The leaders discussed bringing the part to power in 2024 and winning 12 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. “However, a section of the media is pedalling false narratives about him intending to change the party, Eatala added.

He said some have fallen into delusion after winning elections in Karnataka, thinking everything is going their way; pedalling false propaganda. Eatala said Telangana people feel that only BJP has strength to defeat BRS. ”BJP is strengthening itself from the booth to the Assembly level by selecting potential leaders and moving forward”.

Eatala said he was not a leader switching parties longing for power. "The BJP has taken me in its fold when the CM shunted me out." He expressed confidence that the party will give him due recognition and reiterated to work to win 119 assembly seats and 17 Parliament constituencies in ensuing elections.

"We don't change parties at spur of moment and talk one thing today and another tomorrow. There is also no need to respond and answer every allegation made against me," he said.

Eatala said his character, commitment, strength and reputation among people is an open book.

He said Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has already held a media conference and cleared the air;none of us is going away from the party. Instead, more will be joining BJP, he said.

He asserted that leaders are not tradable goods in the market. "Some Congress and BRS leaders are in touch with us. The BJP high command is resolved to win in Telangana." The party national leadership is prepared to give its support and prepare an action plan and take it forward, Eatala said.

Earlier, addressing the concluding session of BC convclave, he underscored the need for BCs, to strongly resolve for due representation in political powerl; to improve their lot and to serve the poor. Currently only BJP is giving BCs such an opportunity.