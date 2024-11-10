Eatala rues: Students missing out extracurricular activities in schools

Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender said that in the past, schools offered a variety of extracurricular activities alongside academics, with organisations such as PT Master, Dance Master, Drawing Master, Scouts and Guides, and NCC. However, many of these programmes have disappeared from schools today.

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Bharat Scouts and Guides held at its headquarters in Domalaguda on Saturday, he said that as a result, even students entering college have the confidence to move forward independently. “Education should not be measured by grades alone; it encompasses culture, community involvement, interpersonal relationships, and the courage to stand on one’s own ability in society. Unfortunately, these vital elements are diminishing with the rise of corporate schools. The Scouts and Guides in Domalaguda have made significant contributions over the past 75 years by helping thousands of children develop a sense of culture. “I extend my best wishes to everyone as they celebrate their Diamond Jubilee. I hope this organization continues to thrive in the future.” He urged parents and the government to focus on providing a global perspective and social consciousness rather than merely emphasizing traditional education.