Eatala sees triangular contest in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Asthe Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election heats up, BJP MP EatalaRajender on Sunday has declared the contest a triangular battle, sharply contrasting the motivations of rival candidates and positioning the Bharatiya Janata Party as the party of justice and integrity.

Speaking to media during campaign,Rajender remarked, “One candidate seeks votes through sympathy, another through hunger for power. But in between, the BJP stands firm for justice and dharma.” His comments reflect the party’s strategy to distinguish itself from both the Congress and BRS, whom he accused of past betrayals and opportunistic politics. Rajender asserted that BJP has no history of secretive or opportunistic alliances, and called for issue-based campaigning. “Parties must tell people what they will do for them. Mere mudslinging between rivals serves no public interest,” he said.

He described Congress as a “symbol of deception” and accused BRS of having previously misled the public. “Only if BJP comes to power will the streets be repaired and civic infrastructure improved,” he added, emphasizing the party’s commitment to grassroots development.

Taking aim at Congress leaders, Rajender said they speak with arrogance and wealth,disconnected from the concerns of ordinary citizens. He urged voters to look beyond emotional appeals and power games, and choose a party that prioritizes public welfare.

“Ultimately, it is the people who decide whom to vote for,” Rajender concluded, expressing confidence in the electorate’s discernment.

With polling scheduled for November 11, the Jubilee Hills by-election has emerged as a high-stakes contest. BJP is banking on its narrative of clean governance and central support, while Congress and BRS face scrutiny over legacy issues.