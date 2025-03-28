Eatala urges Centre to provide tax relief to kidney treatment therapies, drugs

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender urged the Centre to provide relief from the customs duty and government taxes on medicines and therapies related to life-saving kidney treatments.

On Thursday, raising the issue in the Parliament, he said that life-threatening condition of kidney failure cases require long-term treatment, dialysis and kidney transplants. However, "Due to the high cost of dialysis machines, kidney transplant medicines, many patients in India are unable to get the necessary treatments.

They are struggling to afford the costs of medicines and treatments." He appreciated the Central Government’s initiative in providing lifelong dialysis and kidney transplant services to kidney patients through the Ayushman Bharat program and the Prime Minister's National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP). “Besides, state governments are also helping kidney patients with dialysis and transplants through various state programmes.