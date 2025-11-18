Eatala warns contractors against against laxity in Kompally flyover works

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender has expressed serious concern over the prolonged delay in the construction of the Kompally flyover, warning contractors and officials of strict consequences if negligence continues.

Etala, who met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari yesterday to expedite the sanction and completion of flyovers in the constituency, inspected the Kompally flyover works on Monday. He gave a stern warning to the officials and contractors, stating: “If you continue this negligence, you will not be spared from the people’s hands.”

The flyover project, which began in April 2022, remains incomplete even after three years. Rajender highlighted that dozens of lives have been lost and hundreds injured due to traffic chaos and accidents in the area. He accused contractors of exploiting the public by delaying works despite promising quality construction. “Why should those who are incapable of handling such projects even bid? What are the officials doing while people suffer?” he asked angrily.

Eatala pointed out that similar delays have plagued the Uppal flyover for six years, while Kompally has dragged on for three years. He criticised the failure to cancel contracts despite repeated lapses, stressing that the project should have been completed by April 2024. “I didn’t come here to listen to excuses. If contractors don’t respond, they deserve punishment and even jail.

People are dying, and officials cannot remain indifferent,” he said. The MP also raised concerns about dust pollution, potholes, and unsafe roads around the construction site, which have worsened daily life for residents and shopkeepers.