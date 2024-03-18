Eatala warns Revanth to control his tongue

Hyderabad: Former minister and Malkajgiri BJP MP candidate Eatala Rajender has lashed out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He asked the latter to keep his mouth under control. He alleged that the CM was tapping the phones of the Opposition party leaders. He said the list of collections being done by the CM from the businessmen of the State was with him.

Eatala criticised Revanth Reddy for speaking in a two-pronged manner. Referring to the statement of Revanth Reddy calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the elder brother of the State, he asked the CM as to how he was criticising the PM with the same mouth. He said Modi had allotted 175 acres of defence land for the Kompally-Alwal flyover, which has been pending for many years. He warned the CM that he would suffer the same fate as his predecessor.

Eatala Rajender advised Revanth Reddy to speak carefully by keeping his mouth and body close and added that people were not ready to tolerate whatever the CM say. He also alleged that Revanth Reddy was behaving like a cat with his eyes closed and drinking milk.