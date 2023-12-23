EC conducts competitions on importance of voting

Hyderabad: As a part of bringing awareness among the people towards the value of democracy and the importance of participating in voting, the Election Commission has organised several programmes, including conducting competitions under Creathon.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, President of HYSEA Manisha Saboo presented cheques to the winners in a meeting held at CEO’s office here on Friday.

Cheques were presented to 12 winners, out of which 4 won first prizes garnering Rs.20,000/- each and 8 won second prizes garnering Rs.10,000 each.

In October, the competitions were conducted by Creathon-2 under SVEEP in two phases. The first phase was aimed at encouraging eligible voting population to enrol their names and details in large numbers, whereas the second phase is aimed at encouraging them to exercise their vote without fail on the poll day. These programmes were conducted jointly by CEO and HYSEA.

In the (Video) category, MAJawad, Vadai Vijay, Rakesh Konapakala, Omer Osman Ali, Sriramula Bhavani and Vamshi Muthyapuwon and in the Info-graphic category, Sandeep Jakkula, Vaddepally Venkatesh, Wajeed Ullah Khan, Shirisha, Denchanala Arun and MalleshYasarla won the prizes out of 459 entries for photo category and 132 entries for Video category. Sesha Rao, executive director, Neeraja, Director, Shanti, Associate Director and Radhika, Asst. Manager from HYSEA, TSV Raman, CEO and Sonu Singh Team Lead from Code TANTRA, Srikanth Sinha, CEO from TASK, Sarfaraj Ahmad, Jt.CEO from CEO office, attended the Creathon-2 meeting.