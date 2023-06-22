ED raids medical colleges: Focus on sale of MBBS seats under management quota

Hyderabad: Private Medical colleges, including some owned by the ruling BRS party leaders and their relatives, came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in Telangana state. The ED teams on Wednesday conducted searches in the colleges and sought all details about the allotment of seats under the management quota from the owners.

The medical colleges, where searches were conducted, included the one owned by Labour and Employment Minister Ch Mallareddy in Suraram. Other colleges were Mediciti Medical College and MNR College in Sangareddy, SVS Medical College and Kamineni Medical College. Officials said that the simultaneous raids were also conducted in two other private medical colleges, one in Karimnagar district - Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagunoor and Chelmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Bommakal. During the raids, ED officials reportedly focussed on the MBBS seats under the management quota. The ED had received complaints that the private medical colleges were auctioning the MBBS seat at a higher price. Some colleges blocked the B category seats and sold them for Rs 1 crore each. Officials said that the admission records will be checked thoroughly, and an explanation will be sought from the managements for not filling the seats on the basis of merit.

The ED teams were accompanied by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during the searches.