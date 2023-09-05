Education Minister, Animal Husbandry Minister inaugurate classrooms

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the construction work of additional classrooms at Bansilalpet Government School in Secunderabad worth Rs 1.84 crore.

The students of government schools in the State will be uplifted and made capable of studying abroad. Two schools in the area are set to be developed with Rs 6 crore, stated Education Minister. From the next academic year, Mekalamandi Government School will also be upgraded to a high school and under the Mana Basti Mana Badi programme, all facilities are provided at government schools where scores of poor children receive education.