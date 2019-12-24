Efforts to save Hyderabad football legacy on

Hyderabad: In a bid to save Hyderabad's football legacy, Kolkata-based sports marketing and management company Al Riyada has come up with a unique concept. Titled 'The Nizams of Indian Football', the programme, which was held here on Monday at the Quality Inn (Nampally), highlighted the legacy of Hyderabad football and its heroes.

Several top Hyderabadi stars of the past including former India captains Shabbir Ali and Victor Amalraj, GP Palguna and former Railways and Andhra Pradesh defender Aleem Khan and Mohammed Farid, Telangana Football Association secretary were present on the occasion.

"One of the company's visions is to save the legacy of Hyderabad football. It gave a huge contribution to Indian football. That's why we decided to raise an awareness of the Hyderabad football's glorious past," said Riyada's Doha-based founder-director Mohammad Amin.

A New Year calendar featuring several top Hyderabadi stars including legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim was also launched. "Such efforts are always welcome. Riyada has done a commendable work to revive Hyderabad football. There's always the first step," said Victor, who had played in all three Kolkata clubs from 1978 to 1990, With a lack of grassroot programmes and support from the state government, Hyderabad is struggling to revive its lost glory, said Riyada's India Operations Head and Director Mohammad Abidul Islam.

With 14 Olympians and 21 international footballers, Hyderabad still sits atop of the list when it comes to producing international athletes in a single sport. "Tournaments are the need of the hour besides the right exposure and direction, but the government sectors must create more jobs for the footballers," said Ali, who's also a Dhyanchand Awardee for his contribution to Indian football.

Indian Super League's brand new franchise Hyderabad FC has shown some promise in reviving the football culture that once defined the city. But still Hyderabad's representation in the national squads is almost negligible.