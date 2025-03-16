Ekadantha launches second level Sanskrit course for free

Hyderabad: Ekadantha - The School of Ancient Indian Studies, under the aegis of the Indian Ancient Education Institution, inaugurated the second level of the Ekadantha Sanskrit Fundamental Course on Saturday at the Brahma Vidya Kutir, Hyderabad.

The event was inaugurated by Swami Sri Tattvavidananda Saraswati.

Ekadantha founder and director MV Satish Kumar said the institute in its efforts to bring traditional Indian education closer to everyone, it offers the opportunity to learn the Sanskrit language for free. The first level comprised 15 lessons, and nearly 2,000 students completed this course online via the Samantha.

Chief Acharya of Ekadantha C.H. Sadguna said the second level consists of 31 lessons, which will help deep knowledge of the Sanskrit language. After completing each level, students will also have assignments. Anyone interested in learning Sanskrit can register for free on the Ekadantha website to study the language.