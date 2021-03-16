'Elan & nVision': Techno-cultural fest of IIT-Hyderabad to be held virtually

'Elan & nVision', the annual techno-cultural fest of IIT-Hyderabad, is back with it's 12th special edition which is to be completely held virtually. This year's theme being 'Fables of a Moppet', the fest plans to bring back nostalgia and happy memories all around. 'Elan & nVision' had its inauguration ceremony kicked off on 11th March. The ceremony was graced by the chief guests from Larsen & Toubro, Limited, the title sponsor of the fest for this edition with the Director of IIT Hyderabad and the Dean of the institute as dignitaries. After the inaugural ceremony, there were two cultural events - Nrityanjali and Campus Idol, which were held as well. All the three events saw a huge participation.

Day-2 of 'Elan & nVision' kicked off with the same amount of exhilarating energy as first and there were a series of webinars by the experts from various fields of Honeywell. There was also a Virtual Industrial Visit session from Larsen & Toubro. Like every other year, there were events such as Shark tank and Informal quiz hub which had huge amounts of participation. All the events are virtually conducted on the Airmeet platform. A proshow by the renowned mentalist, illusionist, magician - Suhani shah and a talk show with the actress Shriya Pilgaonkar. Day-2 closed with break free which is the dance competition and all of these saw a huge amount of participation.

The 3rd Day of the fest began magnificently with a technical competition - Circuit Building where the participants exhibited their circuit designing skills. There was a webinar by an expert from Larsen & Toubro. Some fun events like StandUp Competition, Elan and the final round of Valorant Tournament were held. Day-3 ended with the event Comedy Night with one of the most famous comedians Zakir Khan.

Day-4, the final day of 'Elan & nVision' saw the same amount of participation from students and people from different colleges and cities as any other day of the fest. The day was filled with technical and cultural events like Filmfare fiesta and Glitz and glamour, which are cultural competitions and also had technical events like Paper presentations, proquest, DeepN and many more. A proshow performance by the "Indie rock band - Naalayak" was the beautiful ending to this grand edition of Elan & nVision. 'Elan & nVision' 2021 got a huge footfall even in the online situation and was a success event.