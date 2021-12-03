Employees irked as TSRTC calls for shifting salary accounts to UBI

Hyderabad: The management of TSRTC and its employees are at loggerheads over the issue of change of bank accounts from State Bank of India (SBI) to Union Bank of India (UBI). Earlier, the RTC management has made it clear that if the staff wanted salaries on first of every month from January, they would have to open an account in Union Bank of India.

The TSRTC, which has over 50,000 employees, has accounts in SBI. However, the management has recently decided to shift the salary accounts to UBI. Some of the employee unions like Staff Workers Federation (SWF), who feel that their salary accounts are safe with SBI, are against the decision of the management.

However, the officials said that the change of account was to have various facilities. A senior official of RTC, who requested to remain anonymous, told The Hans India that the UBI had assured to provide an overdraft of Rs 130 crore to the Corporation and the RTC had not used the overdraft totally, but as per the needs.

The SBI, on the other hand, has some reservations in providing facilities, hence the decision was taken to change the bank account, he said. "There are 50,000 employees in TSRTC. The change in salary account should not be an issue for the employees as they will have their account in SBI as well," said the official.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC management has issued a circular asking all the employees to shift to UBI. The circular said that all the unit officers were asked to inform the employees under their jurisdiction to open their bank account with UBI. Now, the salaries of all the officers and employees would be disbursed through UBI only from the salary bill of December 2021, payable in January 2022. Therefore, all the salary drawing officers are advised to ensure that the salary accounts of all the staff are opened in UBI, read the circular.

The officials said that the employees who want their salaries to be credited on the first of every month from January 2022, should open an account in UBI.