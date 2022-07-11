Encroacher mortgages park land; avails 60 lakh loan

Hyderabad: Due to negligence of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) officials, many colony parks have been illegally encroached, including in Priya Colony, Kakaguda SCB ward 5, where the encroacher has mortgaged the land. Locals have questioned how can government land be mortgaged.

The park has been seized by bank, yet no action has been taken by the SCB officials. Because of the occupation, the plot has turned into a garbage dump, causing hardships to the residents. The locals allege that many representations have been submitted to the officials seeking development of the colony park, but all fell on deaf ears.

Surender Kumar of Priya Colony, said, " while forming the colony layout about 706 square yards was earmarked for the park. The plot was neglected for more than three decades. After many representations to the concerned officials, the plot was fenced, but only one sidewall was constructed. The other side was left without fencing. Due to negligence of the officials in not constructing a wall, half of the park land has been encroached."

Ironically, he said the encroacher has mortgaged the Cantonment property and availed Rs 60 lakh loan from the City Union Bank, Malkajgiri. Recently the debt recovery officer took possession of the land and seized the park. How can a government plot be mortgaged? Inspite of giving information to the officials, no remedial action has been taken.

Another local said, "We are vexed of submitting representations to the SCB regarding our colony park issue. How without the board permission a government plot can be mortgaged. Now the park has been sealed, we have many times complained to SCB to develop the park, without evoking any response".

Another resident pointed out that "encroachment of parks is common in SCB, as officials never take stern action against those responsible for illegal occupation. They take advantage and build illegal structures. Same thing has happened in our colony. Surprisingly, the land has been mortgaged. In spite of this no action has been taken by SCB".