End corrupt family rule: Modi

Hyderabad: "A colorful war lies ahead of us. The war will be between those who destroyed the dreams of Telangana and the BJP which has a positive agenda to end corrupt family rule and work for development of the state." This was the clear message Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the rank and file of the state BJP.

Addressing the party leaders and workers at Begumpet airport during a brief stopover before going to Ramagundam, Modi said TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao backstabbed the faith that was reposed by the people and brought him to power.

He told them that having no face to tell the people what they have done for them; leaders of the ruling party have started abusing him and are inventing new words everyday to attack him. He called upon the cadre not to bother about what these leaders say and asked them not to waste their time in countering such leaders.

Modi said he is used to all kinds of 'gaalis' (abuses) and has been hearing them for over 20 years. "Many times people ask me are you not tired of hearing so many gaalis every day. I say to them that my constitution is such that all these gaalis get converted into positive energy. Abuse me, abuse BJP, I don't mind but if you abuse the people of Telangana, you will get back in the same coin and people will teach you a lesson," he warned. Referring to the just-concluded Munugodu elections, he said the ruling party here does not know what is prajaseva.

Munugodu bypoll result has given a new assurance to the BJP that they are looking forward to a party for whom people's interest was the agenda not family interest.

He congratulated the BJP cadre for fighting at every step and putting up with every injustice and atrocity inflicted by a desperate government in despair. The very fact that BJP succeeded in forcing the entire administration, ministers and MLAs to go to Munugodu shows was an indication of the fear, nervousness and the feeling of insecurity with which the government was suffering.

Modi said those who have grown up in the name of Telangana and came to power have moved ahead leaving behind Telangana, its people and their interests. They backstabbed the people. The TRS government has done injustice to the talent and capabilities of the people of the state and has pushed the state into darkness. "Lotus starts blooming when darkness spreads and lotus has started blooming across Telangana to dispel the darkness," Modi added.