Energy dept Prl Secy directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS, has directed TGTRANSCO and TGSPDCL officials to ensure that no consumer faces any electricity supply issues during the summer season.

To meet the increasing demand during summer, he, along with Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui, conducted a review meeting at Vidyut Soudha with electricity officials regarding the measures taken by TRANSCO & TGSPDCL in the GHMC area.

In certain areas of Greater Hyderabad, the annual electricity demand growth exceeds 30 per cent. Keeping in view the experiences from last summer, TRANSCO has increased the power transformer capacity in EHT substations at Bowrampet, Patancheru, RC Puram, Moula-Ali, Bandlaguda, Gachibowli, Kaithalapur, and Bollaram. TRANSCO officials have assured that, due to these enhancements, there is minimal likelihood of supply issues even if the demand increases significantly.

The TGSPDCL CMD stated that last year’s peak demand in GHMC was recorded at 4,352 MW. Given the city’s growth and increasing residential and industrial electricity needs, the electricity demand this summer is expected to exceed 5,000 MW. He informed the Secretary that additional PTRs, DTRs, and new feeders have been installed at the 33/11/LT levels as necessary. Additionally, as part of the Feeder Outage Management System, the supply performance of approximately 5,062 11 KV feeders is being monitored. Technical measures are also being implemented to oversee power supply up to the DTR level.