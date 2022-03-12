English medium for Classes 1 to 8 from next academic year

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday said that English medium would be introduced for classes 1 to 8, from the next academic year in all government schools.



The Minister was replying to questions raised by the members on 'Mana Ooru, Mana Badi' programme of the State government during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Friday. The Minister said that from classes 1 to 8, the English medium would be started during 2022-23 academic year, while the same would be initiated for Class 9 from 2023-24 and for Class 10 from 2024-25 academic years. The government would start training the teachers from March 14.

Informing that over 3 lakh students have enrolled themselves in government schools this year because of free uniform and midday meal facility, the Minister added that the government had announced the 'Mana Ooru, Mana Badi' and 'Mana Basthi, Mana Badi' for comprehensive development and strengthening of infrastructure facilities in government schools under the School Education Department in a phased manner.

She said that as part of development, 12 components were identified that include toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, painting of entire school, major and minor repairs, green chalk boards, compound walls, kitchen sheds, new classrooms in place of dilapidated ones, dining halls in high schools and provision of digital classrooms.

The programme would be taken up in three phases in 3 years of time. Nearly, 26,065 government schools will get a facelift with a total fund outlay of Rs 7,289.54 crore. Under Phase-I, Rs 3,497.62 crore would be spent.

The government would name the school after the name of donors if they come forward for donations. For a donation of Rs 25 lakh, a primary school, for Rs 50 lakh, an upper primary and for Rs 1 crore a high school would be named after the donor, she informed.