Ensure smooth teacher promotions/transfers, Sabita tells officials

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Tuesday asked officials to ensure transfers and promotions of teachers across the State are done in a transparent manner.

She reviewed steps being taken for implementing the teachers' promotions and transfers with senior officials of the School Education department.

The minister asked officials to take appropriate decision necessary to issue guidelines and schedule for promotions and transfers. She asked officials to ensure that there no legal hurdles as teachers have been waiting for a long time for promotions and transfers. Since the government has given its nod she asked officials to ensure there will be no hitches in the implementation of the orders

Sabita directed officials to ensure that the software used for web counselling for the transfers won't face any glitches.

She made it clear that none would face injustice either in promotions or transfers. For this, she asked officials to review the implementation at every stage of rolling out.

The officials were asked to form teams for handling transfers; appointing state-level officials to oversee the implementation at district level. Secretary Vakati Karuna and School Education director Sri Devasena were among those present.