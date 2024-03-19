Errabelli clarifies on shifting loyalties from BRS to BJP

Hyderabad : Following the defection of BRS key leaders from party such as Danam Nagender and Ranjith Reddy into Congress, now, the name of former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao is making rounds. There is talk that Errabelli is going to join the BJP. Errabelli responded to this news and said that there is no truth in the news. Some people were furious that they were spreading false propaganda against him.

Errabelli said that he will work like a soldier for the development of the party under the leadership of his leader KCR. He said that in the background of the Lok Sabha elections, such campaign is being made to weaken the BRS in the combined constituencies of Warangal and Palakurti. He said that such propaganda is being done to mislead the activists. He said that the leaders who do land grabs, business and wrong things will change parties.

Reacting to the phone tapping of former SIB DSP Praneet Rao, Errabelli said that he does not even know who he is. He said that the authorities are putting pressure on Praneet Rao to reveal his name in the tapping case. He said that the 100 days rule of the Congress party has failed. He said that six guarantees have not been implemented by the Congress government. He said that Revanth is in the habit of cheating and speaking lies.