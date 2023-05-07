Evacuation of TS people in violence-hit Manipur begins today

Hyderabad: In the wake of the spiraling violence in the North East State of Manipur, the Telangana government has initiated all measures to ensure safety of Telangana students and people residing in Manipur. A special flight has been arranged to airlift Telangana students from Manipur on Sunday.

A special cell has been opened to monitor the situation in Manipur State and to protect the interests of Telangana people in Manipur. As per information available, about 250 students belonging to the Telangana state are studying in various educational institutions in Imphal and surrounding areas. The State government has decided to immediately airlift the Telangana students from Imphal to Hyderabad. For this purpose, a special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad on Sunday. Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari spoke to her Manipur counterpart on phone and requested to facilitate the safe transit of Telangana students from Imphal to Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Telangana are closely in touch with the Manipur officials to ensure the safety of Telangana people /students in Manipur State, officials said.