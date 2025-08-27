Event held to impart students with leadership abilities

RANGAREDDY: In order to improve learning abilities, responsibilities and leadership qualities among pupils, Orchid International School on the city outskirts organized an ‘Investiture Event’ in the campus to catch the students’ young. This, they said, will help students profess the capabilities that facilitate them to lead a sparkling career.

During the event, the students were taught to exercise their franchise in choosing a leader and practising the democratic process of electing their mentors.

“While going through the whole process, the students elect their leaders as council members,” said Nagamani Athmuri, Principal, Orchid International School, Hyderabad.

The students, she further said, went through the whole voting process under various roles generally drafted during the process of elections.

The students, being voters, smoothly went through the process and elected 18 council members that included both boys and girls students. The elected members were later conferred with multiple roles that included line discipline head, cultural head and event head.

International handball player Captain R Arun Kumar graced the occasion and awarded badges to students taking part in the election process.