Ex-BRS legislator’s son arrested in rash driving case

Hyderabad: The city police on Monday arrested Mohammed Raheel Amir, son of former Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakil Amir, in a rash driving case.

Raheel, who was evading arrest since December last year, was taken into custody at the Hyderabad airport soon after he returned from Dubai. The police produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody till April 22. Raheel was subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda jail.

Raheel returned to Hyderabad three days after the Telangana High Court suspended the lookout circular (LOC) issued against him in connection with the FIR registered in Punjagutta police station in a rash driving case in front of Praja Bhavan, the then CM’s camp office at Begumpet, on December 24.

While suspending the LOC, the HC had directed Sahel to surrender before the investigating officer by April 19.

Raheel was driving the top-end BMW car which rammed barricades in front of Praja Bhavan. None was injured, but the barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged. The person driving the car and three others travelling with him escaped leaving the vehicle behind. Later, a person came to the spot to claim the abandoned car. A case of rash driving was registered against him. However, subsequent investigation revealed that Raheel was driving the car. The police allegedly let him off and booked a person who works as a driver at the former MLA’s house. Raheel escaped to Dubai to join his father, who was staying there.

A total of 16 persons were booked; five were arrested, including inspectors of Punjagutta and Bodhan police stations, who helped the accused. The police said that while in Dubai, the former MLA allegedly helped his son to come out of police custody and implicated an unrelated person in the case.