XED secures NSE IX nod for Gift city IPO

Mumbai: XED, a globally integrated executive education enterprise, has received in-principle approval from NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) for its proposed initial public offering of $12 million at GIFT City, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey toward becoming one of the first Indian enterprises to list under India's international financial services framework. This development represents the second key regulatory milestone following the submission of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and moves XED closer to its proposed public listing at GIFT City — India's International Financial Services Centre regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

"The in-principle approval from NSE IX is an important validation of the institutional foundation we have built over the years," said John Kallelil, Founder and Managing Director, XED. "As we progress toward becoming a publicly listed company, our focus remains on governance, transparency, and long-term value creation. GIFT City provides a framework that aligns well with our global footprint and our aspiration to operate to international standards."