Ex-BRS MLA’s son lands in another soup

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police have registered one more case on former BRS Bodhan MLA Amer Shakeel’s son Raheel Amir. His name was included as an accused in a road accident that took place a couple of years ago. Raheel was recently arrested in the Praja Bhavan accident case which took place in December after he returned from Dubai.

Another case has been registered against him after he was alleged in another road accident. According to police, a couple of years ago, Kajol Chauhan, who was crossing the road selling balloons, was hit by a car on Road Number 45. Kajol's two-month-old son Ranveer died in the accident and she was seriously injured. Immediately after the accident, three persons fled from the spot in a car.

During the investigation, the police found that Raheel, and his two friends were in the car at the time of the accident though there was no clarity on who was driving the car. However, one of his friends, Afnan surrendered to the police and testified that he was behind the wheel. The police collected the statement of victim Kajol along with Afnan who had surrendered. They named Raheel as the one who was driving the car.

Based on this statement, Raheel was added as an accused and the sections in the case were altered. The Jubilee Hills police are investigating the case.