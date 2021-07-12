Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Ex TTDP chief L Ramana to join TRS today

TTDP chief L Ramana (File/Photo)
x

TTDP chief L Ramana (File/Photo)

https://www.thehansindia.com/telangana/l-ramana-resigns-as-ttdp-chief-694966

Highlights

Former Telangana TDP president L Ramana will join the ruling TRS today at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Former Telangana TDP president L Ramana will join the ruling TRS today at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

It is learned that the TRS working president KT Rama Rao will provide him with the party membership primarily and invite him into the party.

However, according to the sources, Ramana along with his followers will be officially inducted into the party in the presence of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on July 16.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X