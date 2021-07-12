Ex TTDP chief L Ramana to join TRS today

Former Telangana TDP president L Ramana will join the ruling TRS today at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

It is learned that the TRS working president KT Rama Rao will provide him with the party membership primarily and invite him into the party.

However, according to the sources, Ramana along with his followers will be officially inducted into the party in the presence of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on July 16.