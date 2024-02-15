Excise inspector killed in road accident

Hyderabad: A circle inspector of the State Excise Department was killed, and an assistant sub-inspector was injured in a road accident at L B Nagar on Tuesday night. The police officials, who were riding a motorcycle, were rammed by a car that was being driven in the wrong direction.

The accident occurred past midnight near Ranga Reddy district court in the L B Nagar area under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Charminar excise circle inspector Sadiq Ali died on the spot, while assistant sub-inspector Khwaja Wali Moinuddin of the same police station was injured. The officers, who reside at government quarters in Malakpet, were returning home after attending a function in LB Nagar. The person driving the car escaped, leaving behind the vehicle. The police registered a case and were on the lookout for the absconding driver.