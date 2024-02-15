Live
- Allu Arjun off to Berlin for a special reason
- Gudivada Amarnath inaugurates AP MSME One Website
- Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hold meetings with two Godavari district leaders at Mangalagiri
- Apple Vision Pro Faces Backlash: Users Seek Refunds Despite High Praise
- AP govt. to honour Village volunteers from today, increases cash prizes
- Dept of Journalism and Mass Communication, OU, to host national-level short film festival
- Hyderabad: City police auctions 1,640 vehicles
- M.V.V. Satyanarayana lays foundation stones for various development projects in the 13th Ward
- Government's Mission is the Welfare of Farmers, Says AP Deputy CM Kottu
- Vijayawada: Battle-hardened duo gears up for fight in Jaggaiahpet
Just In
Excise inspector killed in road accident
Hyderabad: A circle inspector of the State Excise Department was killed, and an assistant sub-inspector was injured in a road accident at L B Nagar on...
Hyderabad: A circle inspector of the State Excise Department was killed, and an assistant sub-inspector was injured in a road accident at L B Nagar on Tuesday night. The police officials, who were riding a motorcycle, were rammed by a car that was being driven in the wrong direction.
The accident occurred past midnight near Ranga Reddy district court in the L B Nagar area under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.
Charminar excise circle inspector Sadiq Ali died on the spot, while assistant sub-inspector Khwaja Wali Moinuddin of the same police station was injured. The officers, who reside at government quarters in Malakpet, were returning home after attending a function in LB Nagar. The person driving the car escaped, leaving behind the vehicle. The police registered a case and were on the lookout for the absconding driver.