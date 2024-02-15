  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Excise inspector killed in road accident

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Hyderabad: A circle inspector of the State Excise Department was killed, and an assistant sub-inspector was injured in a road accident at L B Nagar on...

Hyderabad: A circle inspector of the State Excise Department was killed, and an assistant sub-inspector was injured in a road accident at L B Nagar on Tuesday night. The police officials, who were riding a motorcycle, were rammed by a car that was being driven in the wrong direction.

The accident occurred past midnight near Ranga Reddy district court in the L B Nagar area under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Charminar excise circle inspector Sadiq Ali died on the spot, while assistant sub-inspector Khwaja Wali Moinuddin of the same police station was injured. The officers, who reside at government quarters in Malakpet, were returning home after attending a function in LB Nagar. The person driving the car escaped, leaving behind the vehicle. The police registered a case and were on the lookout for the absconding driver.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X