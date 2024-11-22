Excise police arrest five, seize 1.1 kg ganja

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the Special Task Force (STF) team and the Excise police arrested five persons on Thursday involved in selling ganja and seized 1.120 kg of the ganja.

The arrests were made following a tip-off about ganja being sold at the residence of one accused, Rekha Bai, in Upper Dhoolpet.

During the operation, police arrested Shobha Bai, Rekha Bai, Malathi Bai, Aruna Bai, and Sunny. One other woman, identified as Poonam Bai, is reported to be absconding. The operation was led by STF team leader Nandyala Anji Reddy, alongside Dhoolpet Excise police station Cl Madhu Babu, and sub inspectors Gopal, Lalitha, and Baskar Goud. Head constables Bhaskar Reddy, Azim, and Sridhar, as well as constables Prakash, Rakesh, and Mahesh, also played key roles in the raid. Enforcement director VB Kamalasan Reddy congratulated the excise officers for their successful operation and commended their efforts in curbing illegal drug trafficking in the area.