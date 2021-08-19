Extortion case against Shiv Sena leader

Nallakunta: The Nallakunta police on Wednesday booked a case against Sudarshan, general secretary of Shiv Sena in Telangana and two others for extortion.

According to the police, Sudarshan, Adishri and Srinivas threatened a local resident N Satyanarayana Murthy, stating they will not allow him to renovate house because he did not obtain GHMC permission. The trio demanded Rs 5 lakh from the victim. They threatened if he does not pay, they will inform the GHMC officials and get the house demolished.

The police said, Murthy claimed he had adequate permission, but the accused tried to extort money. Afraid, he filed a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against them.

"Investigations by us revealed that Sudarshan was also earlier involved in such cases. Once the investigation is done, the accused will be sent to judicial custody."