Live
- Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Folk Song Writer Suddala Mallik Teja
- Piyush Goyal to interact with leading American and Indian CEOs in US
- Tirumala Salakatla Brahmotsavams to begin on October 4, here is schedule
- Pink Power Run for awareness on breast cancer held in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy attends
- Students exhorted to work hard to scale heights
- Officials told to submit proposals for Guntur channel extension
- KIMS Ongole organises 3K walk
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes today, check the rates on 29 September, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes today, check the rates on 29 September, 2024
- AI and the future of immersive experiences: Bridging tangible and intangible heritage
Just In
Fake Reporter Beaten by Locals in Sangareddy
Village residents take action against impersonator demanding bribes for land permissions
Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a fake reporter, identified as Santosh Naik, was beaten by locals in Ameenpur mandal’s Ailapoo Thanda for attempting to extort money from residents. Santosh Naik allegedly posed as a journalist and threatened villagers over the issue of obtaining permissions for constructing houses on government land.
According to reports, Naik demanded Rs. 25,000 from each villager in exchange for not reporting their activities. Infuriated by his threats and extortion, the villagers took matters into their own hands, tying Naik to a pole and beating him.
The police were alerted and arrived at the scene, taking Naik into custody. An investigation is currently underway to determine the full extent of his activities and any other individuals who might be involved.