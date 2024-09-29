Fake Reporter Beaten by Locals in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a fake reporter, identified as Santosh Naik, was beaten by locals in Ameenpur mandal’s Ailapoo Thanda for attempting to extort money from residents. Santosh Naik allegedly posed as a journalist and threatened villagers over the issue of obtaining permissions for constructing houses on government land.

According to reports, Naik demanded Rs. 25,000 from each villager in exchange for not reporting their activities. Infuriated by his threats and extortion, the villagers took matters into their own hands, tying Naik to a pole and beating him.

The police were alerted and arrived at the scene, taking Naik into custody. An investigation is currently underway to determine the full extent of his activities and any other individuals who might be involved.