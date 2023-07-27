Farmers dump veggies, switch to other crops

Hyderabad: Contrary to the claims of the government that horticulture has increased manifold in the State, there is a decline in the sowing and production of various vegetable esuch as tomatoes, onions and others in the last five years. The farmers’ interest in cultivating these crops has waned, with many now favoring paddy cultivation, due to the improvement in irrigation systems. In reply to a question by K Prabhakar Reddy on the gap between supply and demand of food items, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated climate related calamities as one of the reasons for the occasional fluctuations in vegetable prices.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he said India is the second largest producer of fruits and vegetables in the world and does not have a supply deficit in case of vegetable crops. The occasional price fluctuations are mainly due to supply disruptions caused by unseasonal rains, heat waves and other climate related calamities.

Based on the data from the Horticulture department in Telangana, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy collectively cultivate 74,000 acres of vegetable crops, while Hyderabad requires 1.51 lakh acres to meet its demand. This indicates a shortage of nearly 50 per cent between the demand and supply. To bridge this gap, vegetables are being imported from States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and others.

The Horticulture department is conducting awareness and training programs among farmers and supplying 5,000 to 10,000 disease-free and high-quality seedings to enhance the production of vegetable crops

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from Horticulture department, Telangana, said, “Over the past few years, a significant number of farmers have shifted their preference towards paddy cultivation, primarily because it has been yielding maximum returns. This can be attributed to the improvements made in major, minor, and micro-irrigation projects in the State, including the development of canals, dams, and other water management systems. On the other hand, farmers engaged in vegetable crop cultivation are facing losses, mainly due to the impact of natural calamities like unseasonal rains. As a result, they are hesitant to continue cultivating these crops, especially in the absence of a minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

In contrast to previous practices, the government has ceased providing incentives and subsidies specifically for vegetable seeds. This change has become a significant contributing factor that hinders farmers from cultivating these crops. The absence of such incentives has led to a decrease in the motivation and financial support for farmers to engage in vegetable cultivation.