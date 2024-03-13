Live
Just In
Farmers urged to report problems to agricultural extension officers
Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, vice-president of Planning Committee Board, Dr G Chinnareddy and Director of Agriculture Dr B...
Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, vice-president of Planning Committee Board, Dr G Chinnareddy and Director of Agriculture Dr B Gopi attended on Tuesday’s “Rythu Nestham” programme at Electronic Wing, Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Rajendranagr, here. In the programme, the Agriculture Minister explained about the “Rythu Nestham” and its activities.
He also said the programme will be organised in Rythuvedikas every Tuesday from 10 am to 11.30 am and scientists will clarify the farmers’ queries. Dr G Chinnareddy suggested that the research results should be provided to the farmers through this program to combat weather based abnormalities. Later, Director of Agriculture Dr B. Gopi requested farmers to report their agriculture related problems to the agricultural extension officers, based on which scientists will provide appropriate suggestions during the “Rythu Nestham”programme.
Fruit Research Center senior scientist Dr V Suchitra explained about the preventive measures to be taken against the fruit dropping in mango, and also clarified the farmer’s queries. Later, Dr G Srinivas, Associate Director of Research, Northern Telangana Zone, PJTSAU explained the problems associated with high temperatures in summer crops and suggested the management measures to be taken to prevent disruption of crop yields.