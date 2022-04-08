Farmers will once again sit on protest in Delhi: Kavitha

Delhi/Hyderabad: Attacking the Centre for going back on the promise of procuring paddy, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said that if the government does not heed to their demand, farmers would once again sit on protest in New Delhi.

Kavitha said the Centre was not procuring paddy from farmers of Telangana after promising that every grain would be fully procured. The BJP government has refused purchase, flouting the promise. In protest, about 61 lakh farmers of the State have taken to streets.

Kavitha warned the Centre that if it did not pay attention to the feelings of the State farmers they would be forced to agitate on streets of Delhi. "The whole country knows that if farmers once again sit on streets of Delhi, the Central government will have to bow down and eventually listen to farmers. The Central government should not once again create a situation of confrontation with farmers," said Kavitha, demanding the Centre to procure paddy, on the lines of Punjab.

The TRS leader said the State paddy production has doubled as a result of the schemes implemented by the government in interest of farmers. "But the anti-Telangana policies of the Centre may hinder development of Telangana". She said that the Union government was repeatedly treating Telangana with step-motherly behaviour. The FCI was formed to maintain food security and to maintain it, food grains should be procured equally from every State, she added. The BJP government claimed to double the income of farmers by 2022. While three months have passed since 2022, the BJP government should tell when the farmer's income would be doubled. Due to rising inflation every day, their debt and expenditure have doubled, she said.