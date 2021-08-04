Fear of action keeps State health experts on the edge

Hyderabad: After the report of two cases of Delta sub-lineage AY.1 also known as Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in Hyderabad three months ago, not only citizens even health experts started expressing concern over the same. Though health experts are worried of third wave they are not willing to discuss it openly as the State Health department officials are tight-lipped about the issue. The experts are fearing that the Health department might lodge complaint against them like the one lodged against chemical engineer Paruchuri Mallik from Andhra Pradesh for warning of third wave in the public domain.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS ) have also warned India of third wave of coronavirus but the State health officials are not inclined to accept it and are repeatedly denying any such wave hitting the State. They merely say that everything is under control.

According to experts if two cases were reported in the State three months ago, third wave cannot be ruled if the negligence continues in the State. Dense crowding in congregations, public places, eateries, and malls could draw a path for the next wave. Delta Plus variant is more dangerous and highly transmissable than the Delta variant.If the government is alert and ready to stop the next wave, the situation can be tackled effectively.

The variant has spiked in Kerala with more than 20,000 cases being reported in the State,leading to imposition ofweekend lockdown to halt the wave. States like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka are also reporting cases of a new variant. Wishing not to disclose their identity, few doctors are saying that the third wave cannot be denied as only few people among the population may be asymptomatic to Delta Plus variant. Both people and government need to pay attention. Everyone should take responsibility to avoid the variant; people need to follow safety measures drafted by the Health department. Wearing masks and maintaining physical distance are the need of the time, they opined.

However, one of the pulmonologists from a private hospital said that though the Delta Plus variant is worrying various countries, a new variant has also been reported in few States in the country. However there is no severity and mortality this time unlike second wave. People only can stop the wave from hitting the State as the government itself cannot do anything without public support.

Meanwhile, the authorities are urging people not to worry about any wave but say that the Covid guidelines can save them from the virus attack. The department has complained that the physical distancing is being ignored by people. Authorities are requesting people to maintain physical distancing at any cost.