Fee reimbursement delay: Tension at Nizam College as ABVP activists block Dy CM’s convoy

Hyderabad: A tense scene unfolded at Nizam College today when student activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blocked the convoy of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. The protest centered around demands for the immediate release of long-pending fee reimbursements and student scholarships.

The Deputy Chief Minister was visiting Nizam College for a scheduled programme when the protest erupted. Activists voiced concern over delays in financial disbursements that have reportedly persisted since the Congress government came to power. Students claimed they are being forced by institutions to pay fees for certificates despite the promised financial support remaining unpaid.

The situation escalated as ABVP members physically obstructed the convoy, calling attention to the economic hardships being faced by students. Many expressed frustration at the lack of action, noting that the delay has caused significant stress and forced several to seek alternative financial arrangements to continue their education. Police quickly intervened and arrested several protesters at the site, later taking them to the local police station. Despite the disruption, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka proceeded with his official engagements.

ABVP has vowed to intensify its agitation until the government releases the outstanding fee reimbursements and scholarships. The student organization emphasized that without urgent financial relief, many students risk being deprived of their education and future prospects. The protest at Nizam College is part of a growing student-led demonstration aimed at compelling the Telangana State Government to address concerns over financial aid and uphold its commitment to student welfare.