Fervour marks Guru Purnima celebrations across Hyd’bad

Guru Purnima was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour on Sunday. Scores of devotees across the city thronged Sai Baba temples to receive the Lord’s blessings

Hyderabad: Guru Purnima was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour on Sunday. Scores of devotees across the city thronged Sai Baba temples to receive the Lord’s blessings.

Temples were decorated with flowers, lights, rangolis, and tableaux depicting different lilas of several gods and goddesses. A series of rituals including Maha Abhishekam and Kirtans were performed in the evening.

Guru Purnima is observed to honour the academic and spiritual gurus, marking a time to honour the profound role of gurus in spiritual and personal growth. This includes visiting temples and ashrams to offer prayers and perform puja ceremonies dedicated to gurus.

