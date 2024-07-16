FGG pitches for speedy set up of village courts

  • Menu
The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested the Registrar General of Telangana High Court for 55 Gram Nyayalayalu

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested the Registrar General of Telangana High Court to bring the matter of establishing 55 Gram Nyayalayalu to the notice of the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and take speedy action.

To provide access to inexpensive justice to rural people at their door steps, the Law Commission of India, in its 114th report, requested the Government of India for the establishment of village courts (Gram Nyayalayalu). Accordingly, the India Parliament enacted Gram Nyayalayalu Act 2008. In the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices held on July 16, 2009, that was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, a general consensus emerged regarding bringing into force the Gram Nyayalayalu Act on October 2, 2009, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The FGG President, M Padmanabha Reddy, said that the Government of India further stated that it would meet all the non-recurring expenses relating to the establishment of Gram Nyayalayalu and 50 per cent of the recurring expenses.

