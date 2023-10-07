Live
Just In
Fight broke between Pahilwans at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, case registered
During the Modi Kesari Dangal (wrestling) competitions at Bashirbagh LB Stadium, a fight broke out between two Pahilwans, causing intense tension. The argument between the two wrestlers escalated, leading to a physical altercation.
As the match was ongoing, both sides involved in the fight started attacking each other with chairs. This chaotic situation caused panic among the spectators, who fled the stadium to ensure their safety. Unfortunately, many spectators were injured during the incident.
The police swiftly intervened and arrested both parties involved in the fight. The incident occurred during the closing ceremony of Modi Kesari Dangal on Friday night. The authorities will likely investigate the matter further and take appropriate action against those responsible for the altercation and the resulting injuries.