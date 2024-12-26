Live
Just In
Film industry biggies to meet with CM Revanth today
The issue of permitting benefit shows, premiere shows, and the increase of ticket prices for big-budget movies will be discussed
Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing slugfest between the State government and the ‘Pushpa 2’ filmmakers on the Sandhya Theatre stampede, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called a high-level meeting with the representatives of the film industry on Thursday.
Official sources said that top film actors, directors, and producers of the film industry will attend the meeting and explain their grievances before the Chief Minister. The issue of permitting benefit shows, premiere shows, and the increase of ticket prices for the big-budget movies will be discussed in the meeting.
The Chief Minister will give a presentation on the government’s plan to promote the film industry at the national and international level. He will detail the SOPs that are being given by the government to the prospective investors to strengthen the infrastructure of the film industry.
State Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju will lead the film delegation in the meeting with the Chief Minister. All the top filmmakers and actors will be part of the delegation from the film industry.