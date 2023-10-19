Final voter list achieves 100% voter registration after purge

Hyderabad: The final voter list for the Telangana polls has achieved 100 per cent voting registration in Hyderabad after purging, stated Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose. The DEO said that the first-time voters can register their information through Form 6. The voters can contact the nearest booth level officer (BLO) and can go to the GHMC website for the contact number of BLOs.

Ronald Rose said that the voters can edit, add or delete information till October 31. Stating the election code of conduct is in force, the District Election Officer asked citizens to carry relevant documents if cash more than their account is found. For corrections, the voters can dial the toll-free number 1950, install the voter helpline app, and can log in to the website voters.eci.gov.in.

Ronald Rose said, “A special grievance cell has been set up at the District Collector’s office to examine the money or freebies seized during the inspection.” The DEO said that nominations will be received between November 3 and November 10. “On November 13, nominations will be scrutinized, and on November 15, symbol allotment and list of candidates will be announced. The balloting unit, control unit and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) have been prepared more than what was prescribed for conducting the elections,” he said.