Finally, parks open in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Finally, after a gruelling gap of six months, all the parks in the city re-opened to the public on Saturday, as part of the central government Unlock 4 guidelines. Though being the weekends, almost all the parks in the city witnessed few visitors.

Nagi Reddy, Director, Urban Biodiversity, GHMC, said, "Around 20 major parks and 550 colonies parks in GHMC limits are open. All safety protection measures are taken. All visitors are allowed in the park only if they wear masks. At open gyms, all the types of equipment are being sanitised daily.

Necessary precautions are also being followed in the parks. On the first and second day of the opening of the parks, we witnessed very few people. It may be due to the fear of the pandemic even though slowly everything is opening. Still, people are afraid to step outside of houses"

"It is a great relief for the morning walker and yoga practitioners that they would now breath in the fresh air.

Finally, the state government has taken the decision to open the park and now finally we can walk or jog in the park and not on the road," said Ramesh Yadav, the president of Imlibund Park Walker Association.