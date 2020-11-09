Financial crisis drives student to end life in Hyderabad

Unable to pursue her dream to become an IAS officer due to the financial crisis, a student from Shadnagar who was studying in Lady Sri Ram College in Delhi committed at her home.

Aishwarya, a BSc mathematics (honours) student had come in March after the lockdown was announced. The student whose father is an auto mechanic did not want to become a burden to her family. She left a suicide note and hanged herself at her home in Shadnagar. The letter stated that she wanted to become an IAS officer. "I can't live without studying and I don't want to become a burden on the family and is the only way left for me. No one is responsible for my death," it stated.

Aishwarya's father Srinivas Reddy said that he mortgaged their home and pledged gold ornaments for her higher education that added up to their financial constraints. Aishwarya who was state topper in intermediate examination secured the seat in Delhi college based on merit.

She was asked to vacate hostel in Delhi by October end. However, on her request, she was permitted to vacate the hostel room by November 7 and was planning to visit Delhi. Her family alleged that Aishwarya was depressed ever since the college asked to vacate the hostel. She was depressed on the online classes and tried to get a laptop.

On September 14, she asked the actor Sonu Sood urging him for financial assistance and said that she was afraid of failing in the practical papers as she did not have a laptop.

Her family alleged that the harassment from the college management led to her death and demanded justice.