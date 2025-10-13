Live
- Apple Developing Next-Gen AirPods Pro with H3 Chip and IR Camera for Enhanced Vision Pro Integration
- Attack on CJI Gavai: Judiciary under threat, experts warn
- Rs 30.3L disbursed to 42 beneficiaries via CMRF
- Reese Witherspoon champions mentorship, welcomes next generation of actresses
- Ishita Dutta opens up about postpartum hair loss, shares personal struggle
- Built to inspire: Coforge’s Public Library is redefining public spaces for the joy of learning
- Simple ways for students to keep their brains sharp and focused
- YSRCP pushing medical students’ future into darkness
- Delhi University launches international tourism training program
- New method to detect TB DNA from exhaled air
Fire breaks out at apartment in Manikonda; spar
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an apartment building in Manikonda on Sunday, creating panic among the residents. The blaze started unexpectedly in the...
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an apartment building in Manikonda on Sunday, creating panic among the residents. The blaze started unexpectedly in the electrical duct unit of BRC Apartments, prompting several occupants to rush out of the building in fear.
Local residents quickly alerted the fire department and police, who arrived at the scene within minutes. According to officials, four fire tenders from nearby stations rushed to the spot. Electricity officials immediately cut off the power supply after the electrical wires in the duct unit were completely damaged, affecting the supply up to the 19th floor of the complex. After firefighting for hours, fire department personnel successfully doused the flames. However, during the evacuation, three residents sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, while residents have urged stricter safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.