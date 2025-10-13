Fire breaks out at apartment in Manikonda; spar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an apartment building in Manikonda on Sunday, creating panic among the residents. The blaze started unexpectedly in the electrical duct unit of BRC Apartments, prompting several occupants to rush out of the building in fear.

Local residents quickly alerted the fire department and police, who arrived at the scene within minutes. According to officials, four fire tenders from nearby stations rushed to the spot. Electricity officials immediately cut off the power supply after the electrical wires in the duct unit were completely damaged, affecting the supply up to the 19th floor of the complex. After firefighting for hours, fire department personnel successfully doused the flames. However, during the evacuation, three residents sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, while residents have urged stricter safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.