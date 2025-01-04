Fire Breaks Out at Electric Bike Showroom in Boduppal, Hyderabad; No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at an electric bike showroom in Boduppal, Hyderabad, on January 4, 2025. The blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, caused significant damage to several vehicles inside the showroom, though fortunately, no injuries were reported. The showroom, which sells multi-brand automobiles including electric vehicles, was quickly evacuated by staff. Security guards noticed the thick smoke and alerted the fire department. Firefighters managed to control the flames within two hours. The Medipally police are investigating the Boduppal fire incident and assessing the damages.

This incident adds to the rising concerns surrounding electric vehicle safety, as previous reports have highlighted electric bike fires in Hyderabad. Further details on this Boduppal showroom fire incident and its aftermath are awaited.