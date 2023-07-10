Fire breaks out in garment shop in Secunderabad, no casualties

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in a garment shop in Palika Bazar in Secunderabad here on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported.

The fire first broke out at a readymade garments shop and then spread to adjoining shops. The police evacuated a nearby lodge as a precautionary measure to prevent any loss of life.

Four fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire along with the senior officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). State minister for animal husbandry Srinivas Yadav visited the scene and supervised the fire fighting operation. Short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Police registered a case and took up further investigation. Secunderabad has seen a series of fire accidents in recent months. Six people were killed in a huge fire in a multi-storey building in Secunderabad on March 15.

Three workers were killed in a huge fire in a garment store on January 19 at Nallagutta on Ministers Road. The fire raged for two days in the six storeyed commercial building. The municipal authorities later demolished the building. In September last year, eight persons were killed and nine others injured in a hotel. A major fire broke out at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel following an explosion in an e-bike showroom located in the basement of the five-storied building near Passport Office.