GRT Jewellers introduces new designs for Akshaya Tritiya
GRT Jewellers, a heritage jewellery brand since 1964, and one of South India’s premier jewellery brand on Thursday unveiled a range of new designs in gold, diamond, platinum, silver, and gemstones, alongside new collection of silver articles.
On this festive season of , GRT jewelers said it is offering discount of Rs 60 per gram on gold jewellery, Rs 60 extra per gram on exchange of old gold jewellery, 10 per cent discount on the value of diamonds and uncut diamonds (excluding solitaires), 25 per cent discount on making charges for silver articles, 10 per cent discount on the MRP for silver jewellery, and no wastage (VA) on Gold coins.
The brand in an official release said that as an added advantage, customers can pre-book their jewellery to protect against fluctuations in gold prices. In the event of price drop on Akshaya Tritiya, the difference will be refunded.
On the significance of Akshaya Tritiya, G R ‘Anand’ Anathapadmanabhan, Managing
Director, GRT, said: “Akshaya Tritiya is a celebration we all look forward to. It is a moment to rejoice in prosperity with our cherished ones. We strive to create an exceptional festive shopping experience for our patrons, complemented by exclusive offers.”
G R Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, added: “GRT Jewellers, at its core, is a
customer-centric brand. For Akshaya Tritiya, we are unveiling exclusive offers and our extensive collection of jewellery, catering to the diverse preferences of our customers.”